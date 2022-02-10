Putin sees prospect in developing relations with Kazakhstan

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin sees prospects in developing relations with Kazakhstan.

"I hope that we, just as in prior years, will use the potential of interaction between Russia and Kazakhstan in the first instance, certainly, on the economic track," the head of state said during talks with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"Russia is the largest trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan," Putin noted. "Our turnover gained more than 34% over the last year - $26.5 bln, a very good indicator," the Russian leader said.

The two countries are proactively cooperating on floors in the post-Soviet space and in large international organizations, Putin added.

The 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties establishment between two countries will be celebrated soon and a series of events is planned for this date, the Russian President said. "I am confident they will benefit development of our business, humanitarian ties. We have where to apply efforts, we have major projects in space, in the energy sector and in machine-building," Putin noted. "Russian investments total $18 bln," he said.

"So we will continue furthering efforts," Putin added.