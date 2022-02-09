Boeing 737 MAX recertification in progress - Russian regulator

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Recertification of the Boeing 737 MAX airplane continues alongside the certification of Russian aircraft, head of the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency Alexander Neradko told reporters on Wednesday.

"Recertification of the Boeing 737 MAX continues. It continues at the level of the Russian Aviation Register that is interacting with Boeing," the official said. "The work continues calmly, in a scheduled manner. I would like to note also that the Aviation Register is now extremely busy with completely different work related to the extension of operating conditions of the MC-21-300 [airplane], expansion of operating condition of the Ka-62 helicopter, certification of Il-114 and Baikal airplanes, and so on," he added.

Updating the documents on interaction between US and Russian aviation administration is ongoing, Neradko said. "This is in order to perform Boeing 737 MAX recertification on an improved regulatory base," he added.