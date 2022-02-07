Meta comments on plans in Europe do not cover Russia — spokesperson

NEW YORK, February 7. /TASS/. Meta’s comments on prospects of work in Europe pertain to the European Union only, a company’s spokesperson told TASS in response to the question whether new regulatory measures can result in the withdrawal of Facebook and Instagram from the European markets and also from countries outside the EU where similar measures are effective or planned for approval, Russia, for example.

"We absolutely do not want and do not plan to leave Europe but the reality is such that Meta and many other companies, organizations, and services rely on data transfer between the EU and the US to provide global services. Like other companies, we follow European rules and rely on Standard Contractual Clauses and appropriate data protection measures to provide these services. Business needs clear global rules to protect Transatlantic data flows in the long term and just as more than 70 other companies from a wide range of industries, we are keeping a close eye on how this can potentially affect our European operations as the situation evolves," Meta’s spokesperson said.

"We would like to clarify this pertains only to data transfer between the US and the European Union," she added.

Certain US-based mass media earlier paid attention to Meta’s report for the US Securities and Exchange Commission, where it was indicated that the company might be forced to consider the possibility of terminating operations of its social networks in Europe because of new regulatory measures there.