MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. The MOEX index climbed by 0.69% as trading started on Monday, later paring gains to 0.4%.

At 7 am Moscow time, the ruble-denominated gauge reached 3,495.09 points. The increase slowed to 3,484.89 points by 07:11 am.

The price of Brent futures for April delivery rose by 0.24% to $93.49 per barrel on ICE in London, while the price of WTI futures slipped by 0.3% to trade at $92.03 per barrel.