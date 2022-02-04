Regulator to resume Nord Stream 2 certification when documents are received — Ministry

BERLIN, February 4. /TASS/. The Federal Network Agency of Germany will restart the suspended procedure for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline operator’s certification as soon as the complete package of documents is provided, spokesperson of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany Beate Baron said at a briefing on Friday.

"The procedure was suspended by the Federal Network Agency. It will resume it as soon as it will have the full package of documents," Baron said.

Construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline ended on September 10, 2021.