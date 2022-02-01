Putin assures Orban of stability of gas supplies from Russia to Hungary

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. At a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Kremlin on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin assured him of the stability of Russian gas supplies to the country.

"Last year, Gazprom signed two long-term contracts for the supply of natural gas from Russia to Hungary until 2036, so the stability of supplies has been ensured," Putin said.

On October 1, 2021, Gazprom began supplying gas to Hungary under a long-term contract, signed on September 27, through the Balkan Stream gas pipeline (an extension of the Turkish Stream) and pipelines in South-Eastern Europe.

He added that, despite all the restrictions, over the 11 months of last year, bilateral trade increased by 30%.

"This is a good sign, a good signal," the Russian President believes.

He recalled that cooperation between the two countries continues within the framework of major projects, namely, in joint work on the Paks 2 nuclear power plant project

"Energy as a whole occupies a large place in our cooperation," Putin said.

He also mentioned cooperation of Russia and Hungary in the field of mechanical engineering and, in particular, a joint contract for the supply of railcars to Egypt.

"On the whole, the situation in this regard is developing, in my opinion, quite satisfactorily," Putin concluded.