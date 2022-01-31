Court dismisses Booking.com’s complaint against fine

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The Ninth Arbitration Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal filed by Booking.com against the award of the Moscow Arbitration Court, which had upheld the lawfulness of the fine worth 1.3 bln rubles ($16.8 mln) imposed by the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) on the company for the abuse of its dominant position on the Russian market.

"The court decision to be upheld and the complaint to be dismissed," the court said in its judgment posted in the arbitration cases file.

Booking.com appealed against the award of the Moscow Arbitration Court in December 2021.