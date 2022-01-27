Slovakia starts gradually increasing gas supplies from Russia — operator

PRAGUE, January 27. /TASS/. Russian gas supplies to Slovakia dropped more than twofold from the year start but the country started gradually increasing received volumes during the last four days, administration of the Slovakian gas transport operator Eustream told TASS.

"Russian gas transport to Slovakia via our gas distribution station in the city of Velke Kapusany on the border with Ukraine contracted more than twofold from December 31, 2021, despite the certain growth over the last four days," Eustream said. "The gas flow [from Russia] continues to be much lower than our operating capacities permit," the company noted.

Technical capacities of the Slovakian transit corridor make possible to pump daily up to 184 mln cubic meters of gas, Eustream said.

According to requests, Slovakia received 83.8 mln cubic meters of gas on December 31, 2021, 49.5 mln cubic meters of gas on January 1, and from 27 to 36.7 mln cubic meters daily from January 2 to 23. Deliveries totaled 42.1 mln cubic meters on January 24 and 25 each, and 57 mln cubic meters on January 26. The request for Thursday was 42.3 mln cubic meters of natural gas.