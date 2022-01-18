Nord Stream 2 politicizing is counterproductive, Lavrov says

"We exchange opinions on issues related to continuing certification process and forthcoming commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. This is the largest commercial project of the last decade, aimed at supporting the energy security of Germany and Europe. We drew the attention of German colleagues to counter-productiveness of attempts to politicize this project," Lavrov said at the press conference on Tuesday after talks with Baerbock.

The German Federal Network Agency said earlier that it suspended the process of Nord Stream 2 AG certification as an independent gas pipeline operator. The operator’s certification can only be considered in case the company has the corporate form under German law. In other words, the regulator demands that Nord Stream 2 AG transfers the main capital related to the German segment of the pipeline to its German subsidiary. The certification process will be suspended until that time.