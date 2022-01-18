Russia still awaits response on security guarantees from US, NATO, top diplomat says

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russia is still waiting for responses to its security guarantee proposals from the US and NATO, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday.

"Those initiatives proposed by the Russian side with regards to coordinating reliable, legally binding security guarantees drew attention and were discussed rather thoroughly," he said. "I will reiterate, we handed over those guarantees (draft agreements - TASS) to the US and NATO members. We are now expecting responses to these proposals, as it was promised to us, in order to continue the conversation," the Russian top diplomat added.

He also added that concern over NATO’s course towards the containment of Russia was expressed during the meeting.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry published the draft agreements between Moscow and Washington on security guarantees and the measures of ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. Russia-US consultations on these issues were held on January 10 in Geneva, a session of the NATO-Russia Council was held on January 12 in Brussels and a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council where these initiatives were also discussed took place on January 13 in Vienna.