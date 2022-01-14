Russia spent about $11.15 bln on coronavirus in 2021

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russian budget spending on anti-coronavirus measures last year amounted to about 850 bln rubles ($11.15 bln), Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

"Last year we spent about 850 bln rubles on anti-covid measures," Siluanov said in an interview with RBC.

First, the funds were directed to provide medical care to the population, the minister noted.

According to him, this year the preparation of the primary health care system to receive patients with COVID-19 will continue. "This year this problem will become very serious, because the omicron is spreading rapidly, and we see its growth in our country," Siluanov added.

Earlier, the Minister of Finance told reporters that in the near future the Russian government would publish a plan to combat coronavirus in connection with the spread of the new omicron variant.