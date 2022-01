MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russian exchange indexes fell by the close of trading on Thursday. The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index slumped by 4.05% to 3,674.73 points on the Moscow Exchange. The dollar-denominated RTS index lost 5.94%, dropping to 1,516.99 points.

The dollar rose 1.48% to 76.18 rubles. The euro climbed 1.86% to 87.35 rubles.