{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Protests in Kazakhstan

Aeroflot closes ticket sales for flights to Kazakhstan for two weeks

Earlier, S7 Airlines closed ticket sales for their own and partner flights to Kazakhstan until January 23

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Aeroflot airlines closed ticket sales for flights to Kazakhstan for two weeks, the carrier said. The company canceled flights to Kazakhstan on January 6 and 7, as well as a flight to Aktobe scheduled for January 8.

"Due to the current situation, tickets sales for Aeroflot's own flights to Kazakhstan scheduled for the next two weeks have been temporarily suspended," the statement said.

Earlier, S7 Airlines closed ticket sales for their own and partner flights to Kazakhstan until January 23.

Tags
Protests in Kazakhstan
Gazprom, Botas sign 4-year contract for 5.75 bcm of gas per year
A new contract has been signed for the supply of natural gas to Botas starting from January 1
Read more
Media: Hainan's Sanya to speed up development of international yacht port
The local government plans to simultaneously develop several spheres related to the consumer sector
Read more
Media: Hainan's free trade port makes notable progress in 2021
Over the past 12 months, the island's administration has launched more than 150 important projects to boost trade and attract investment, the Hainan Daily writes
Read more
International Commercial Court established in Haikou
The court was formed by the Intermediate People's Court of Hainan Province and the Jiangdong District Administration
Read more
Scholz wants to place Germany-Russia dialogue under personal control - media
As the paper reported, German Chancellor seeks "a new start" in relations with Moscow
Read more
Ukraine may have to siphon off Russian gas from transit pipelines - former Naftogaz chief
Ukraine is unable to do without considerable amounts imported gas in the first quarter of 2022, Andrey Kobolev said
Read more
Ukrainian opposition politician calls for talks on direct gas import from Russia
Viktor Medvedchuk urged Kiev to give up political speculations on this issue and to act exclusively in the interests of the state
Read more
More than 95% of Hainan residents vaccinated against COVID
The province vaccinated 9.57 million people
Read more
Bitcoin down 4.66% to $44,300 on the back of protests in Kazakhstan — Coindesk
According to statistical data, Kazakhstan ranks second in terms of Bitcoin mining with the share of 18.1%
Read more
Mass protests in Kazakhstan advantageous for US, says Ukrainian expert
Mikhail Pogrebinsky stressed that "it is impossible to believe that the Kazakh protests erupted spontaneously"
Read more
Kazakh president imposes curfew in Almaty, Mangistau Region
The curfew will be in place from 23:00 to 7:00 local time
Read more
NATO-Russia Council scheduled for January 12, confirms official
NATO has not revealed the agenda of the meeting so far
Read more
Hainan International Fashion Week wraps up in Sanya
Leading designers, critics and other experts in high fashion, as well as representatives of luxury brands visited the event in Sanya, according to the organizers
Read more
Protests in Almaty begin to subside — eyewitnesses
The sources said that as of 01:00 Moscow time (04:00 local time) "sounds of stun grenades are still heard, but they are becoming rarer"
Read more
Kazakh president accepts government’s resignation — decree
Alikhan Smailov will become interim prime minister
Read more
NATO foreign ministers to discuss Russian requirements for European security on January 7
On January 10, the Russian-US consultations on security guarantees are likely to kick off in Geneva
Read more
Advance Russian units of CSTO collective forces already implement tasks in Kazakhstan
According to the CSTO, the peacekeeping contingent includes the units of the armed forces of Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan
Read more
Hainan Cultural Fair attracts public attention with an array of versatile exhibits
The event was first held in 2015
Read more
Russia not comfortable with security guarantees linking to stability - Foreign Ministry
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that the success of the strategic stability dialog does not depend entirely on the progress in the topic og guarantees, although there is interconnection
Read more
More than 154 thousand people attend Hainan’s agricultural winter trade fair
The event is showcasing products from about 3,000 Chinese and foreign companies
Read more
Sanya to host international cultural fair featuring China's 10 leading museums
Visitors will be able to see about 50,000 exhibits
Read more
Serbia’s defenses largely depends on Russia’s reaction to threats to Belgrade - diplomat
Earlier, Burke said in an interview with the Serbian daily tabloid Kurir that NATO welcomes the reforms being carried out by Serbia to bolster its defenses
Read more
Foreign spy agencies behind riots in Kazakhstan, Serbian president says
Protests flared up in several cities of Kazakhstan on January 2
Read more
CSTO Council decides to send collective peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan
The aim is to stabilize and normalize the situation in the country
Read more
Hainan Week launched at the Expo 2020 Dubai
It will be open until December 24
Read more
Russia registers Netflix as audiovisual service
Roscomnadzor said the Entertainment Online Service company had met the Russian law requirements to enter Netflix on the list
Read more
Russian, Belarusian Su-30SM fighters patrol Union State borders
The pilots spent 120 minutes in the air, covering a distance of over 1,150 km during their patrol
Read more
Kremlin official to hold meeting on Ukraine with German, French political advisers
German Government Spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said earlier on Monday that Adviser to the German Chancellor Jens Plotner would meet with his Russian and French counterparts this week, without specifying the date. He added that "the Ukrainian crisis can be resolved only through diplomacy."
Read more
Security at Baikonur spaceport’s key facilities tightened, Roscosmos chief says
Earlier the Roscosmos press service told reporters that the law enforcement agencies in Baikonur, a city in Kazakhstan leased by Russia and which hosts the Russian spaceport, were working as normal and the situation was calm
Read more
Hainan, Sichuan provinces increase number of launches of China's carrier rockets to 180
Hainan and Sichuan account for 45% of all Chinese launches
Read more
Almaty airport cordoned off by security forces, resumes its work — source
There are a lot of security officials, no fights have been reported near the airport
Read more
Over 400 armored vehicles to arrive for Russian Army in 2022 - top brass
Specifically, advanced and upgraded armored vehicles that have proven their worth in various climatic zones will arrive for the Russian Army in 2022, the statement says
Read more
President of Kazakhstan assumes post of chairman of Security Council
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his address to the nation said that he is intended to act as tough as possible
Read more
Counter-terror operation begins in Almaty — commandant’s office
The commandant’s office called on Almaty residents "to remain calm and render assistance to the law-enforcement agencies in establishing the Constitutional order and public security"
Read more
WHO Regional Director for Europe expects Sputnik V to be approved soon
The official denied that such a lengthy approval process of the Russian vaccine was related to this issue being politicized
Read more
Joint statement of five nuclear powers’ leaders initiated by Russia - diplomat
Maria Zakharova emphasized that Moscow strongly believes that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and that it must never be unleashed
Read more
Russia closely monitoring situation in Kazakhstan — foreign ministry
There is no data relating to any casualties on the Russian side
Read more
Armed protesters demolishing Kazakh president’s Almaty residence
The law enforcers left the building after the shootout
Read more
Leaders of Russia, China, US, UK, France adopt joint statement on preventing nuclear war
Leaders of five nuclear powers pointed out that as nuclear use would have far-reaching consequences, they affirm that "nuclear weapons - for as long as they continue to exist - should serve defensive purposes, deter aggression, and prevent war"
Read more
Hainan opens international marine industry exhibition
The event will be held at the Hainan International Exhibition Center in Haikou City for three days
Read more
Deals worth more than $213.5 million signed at Hainan winter agricultural trade fair
The four-day exhibition in Haikou city ended on December 19
Read more
Persei booster with payload mockup separates from Angara’s third stage
The orbital bloc will be put in orbit by the Persei booster under the routine nine-hour scheme, when the booster’s engine is switched on four times
Read more
Hainan’s Phoenix Airport commended for service quality in the PRC
The airport is rated AA, second only to AAA in the national credit system
Read more
Hainan's key port boosts cooperation with France to develop petrochemicals
The two sides are implementing a project to lay a heating network pipeline
Read more
Almaty head says situation in city under control
He blamed the unrest on "domestic and foreign instigators"
Read more
Kazakh president vows to stay in the capital ‘no matter what’
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that he remains committed to consistent reforms and will soon present proposals for the political transformation of the country
Read more
Crew of Russian cargo ship in Sea of Okhotsk sends distress signal - emergencies ministry
The ship is in the Sea of Okhotsk near the Shantar Islands in the Khabarovsk Region, some 20 km from the coast
Read more
US has no plans to discuss any NATO-related issues with Russia in Geneva — DoS
According to the spokesperson, Washington was not willing to engage in discussions, related to its NATO allies, in their absence
Read more
Russia calls for peaceful solution to Kazakhstan’s problems through dialogue
Moscow is closely watching the events in Kazakhstan, the Foreign Ministry said
Read more
Fire reported at oil refinery in Russia’s Tyumen Region - emergencies ministry
No harm done
Read more
Calls for anti-Russian sanctions, Ukraine’s accession to NATO harm US interests - expert
The West should have understood that an attempt to bring Ukraine into NATO would spark deep, historical divisions within Ukraine and escalate Russian concerns, the publisher and editorial director of The Nation magazine noted
Read more