Aeroflot closes ticket sales for flights to Kazakhstan for two weeks

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Aeroflot airlines closed ticket sales for flights to Kazakhstan for two weeks, the carrier said. The company canceled flights to Kazakhstan on January 6 and 7, as well as a flight to Aktobe scheduled for January 8.

"Due to the current situation, tickets sales for Aeroflot's own flights to Kazakhstan scheduled for the next two weeks have been temporarily suspended," the statement said.

Earlier, S7 Airlines closed ticket sales for their own and partner flights to Kazakhstan until January 23.