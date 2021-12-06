Russian, Indian negotiations strengthen practical cooperation in 2+2 format — Indian PM

NEW DELHI, December 6. /TASS/. Negotiations between Russia and India’s foreign and defense ministries in the 2+2 format will become a mechanism to enhance the practical cooperation of both countries, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday at the opening of the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Indian prime minister underscored that "2021 is special for its strategic cooperation between both countries. Today the first meeting of foreign and defense ministries took place in the 2+2 format. We have launched another new mechanism to strengthen practical cooperation with this," Modi added.

Russian and Indian Defense Ministers Sergey Shoigu and Rajnath Singh, as well as foreign ministers of both countries Sergey Lavrov and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, met in the 2+2 format on Monday in advance of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This was the first meeting in such a format for Moscow and New Delhi.