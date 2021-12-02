Wildberries enters Turkish market

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Wildberries has entered the market of Turkey, the Russian marketplace said on Thursday.

"Wildberries informs about entering the Turkish market. The geography of company’s operations now covers 18 countries, making it possible to further expand export capabilities for sales of goods of Russian and foreign entrepreneurs," the company said.

Wildberries offers buyers in Turkey about 5.6 mln items of goods from 163,000 international brands.

In 2021, Wildberries also launched sales in the US, Germany, France, Italy, Baltic States and Moldova, the company said.