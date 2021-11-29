Russian Finance Ministry warns NPP construction in Hungary could face political obstacles

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. ‘Political factors’ are bound to emerge during the course of carrying out the construction of the Paks-2 nuclear power plant (NPP) in Hungary, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Timur Maksimov said on Monday.

"I am afraid political issues will inevitable crop up, given the term of this agreement," Maksimov said at the meeting of the Federation Council’s committee for political affairs, where the protocol to the agreement on the government loan for Hungary to build the NPP was discussed.

It is rather difficult to forecast the political context of the situation. "I believe some clouds will at first be hovering above our projects simply because they are ours," the official noted. "Considering the timeframe for this project’s implementation, I believe problems will periodically occur," he stated.

"Currently, from a technical standpoint, and from a financial and construction standpoint, we have received and completed all the required approvals and amendments, so that our Russian contractor can start implementing the project, without addressing the need to further agree upon anything. I hope that we will complete this portion now," Maksimov said.

In December 2014, Rosatom and Hungary’s MVM signed a contract for the construction of new power units belonging to the Paks nuclear power plant. Two power units are intended to be built.