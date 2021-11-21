Russian tax service deals with cryptocurrencies - head

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Tax Service is closely dealing with the cryptocurrencies market because this system of settlements can create a fairly substantial erosion for the tax base, head of the Service Daniil Egorov said in an interview with RBC, posted on Monday.

"Speaking about cryptocurrencies, we are now dealing with this market rather closely, with understanding that this system of payments can create the fairly substantial erosion for the tax base," Egorov said.

Technologies and anonymizing are also used at present to avoid taxation from the standpoint of services provision by various swindlers, the official added.