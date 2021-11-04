No plans to ask Russia to resume thermal coal supplies, Ukrainian minister says

GLASGOW, November 4. /TASS/. Kiev will under no circumstances ask Moscow to resume thermal coal supplies, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said in response to a TASS question.

When asked if Ukraine could send such a request amid an energy crisis, he said: "No, no way."

On October 29, Ukraine announced that Russia had stopped thermal coal supplies to the country. The Russian Ministry of Economic Development, in turn, said that the move stemmed from a rise in domestic demand during the fall and winter season. The ministry stressed that given the ongoing supply of other coal types, Russian companies would account for more than half of coal supplies to Ukraine in November.