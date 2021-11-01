Mutual vaccine recognition to speed up return to business as normal — business ombudsman

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Settling the issue of mutual recognition of coronavirus vaccines will help to normalize doing business in Russia and will save foreign tourists from ‘unnecessary difficulties’, Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights Boris Titov told TASS on Monday.

"I have been advocating for a long time the recognition of foreign vaccines against COVID-19 in Russia and the access of foreign vaccines here. We must jointly counter the spread of the infection instead of creating unnecessary difficulties for foreign tourists, our museums and business," Titov said.

"The sooner we manage to solve the issue of mutual recognition of vaccines, even if not 100% of the details are coordinated, the sooner we all will manage to get back to normal life, holidays, trips and doing business," he stressed.

Positive results may be expected soon regarding the mutual recognition of vaccines against the novel coronavirus, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

The presidential spokesman reiterated that President Vladimir Putin as well as members of the Russian delegation at the Group of Twenty (G20) leaders’ summit, which was hosted by Italy’s Rome on October 30-31, stated that "it was really important to speed up the process of the recognition of vaccination certificates."

COVID-19 vaccines

For now, Russia has registered five COVID-19 vaccines. They are Sputnik V and Sputnik Light developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, EpiVacCorona and EpiVacCorona-N created by the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology and CoviVac from the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products.

Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and CoviVac are two-dose shots, while Sputnik Light is a single-dose vaccine.