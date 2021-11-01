Russia to put forward its carbon initiative at Glasgow’s COP26, says special envoy

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The Russian delegation will offer approaches developed in Russia that are laid down in the development of the domestic carbon units market to partners at the UN climate conference in Glasgow, Special Presidential Representative on Climate Issues Ruslan Edelgeriyev told TASS.

"We intend to offer approaches currently provided in Russia when developing the domestic carbon units market to foreign colleagues," Edelgeriyev said. "Russia is going to Glasgow with a firm position. It is necessary to first finalize the rules of the Paris Agreement and to deal with real projects," he noted.

For several years, the whole world has been awaiting the completion of the development of the rules for the application of the Paris Agreement, the presidential envoy said.

"However, foreign partners are promoting and creating new unilateral initiatives on a daily basis for some reasons. Arbitrary goals, targets and mechanisms not backed by scientific facts are being put forward to us. I regret saying this but certain countries benefit from engaging in demagoguery and announcing new initiatives, rather than adhering to prior commitments," the special envoy said.

Interaction with countries from almost all regions is expected during the conference, he added.