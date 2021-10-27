Moscow, Seoul to bring mutual trade volume to $30 bln per year via ‘Nine Bridges’ plan

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Further efforts to promote cooperation between Moscow and Seoul, including those within the "Nine Bridges" program, will make it possible to bring the mutual trade volume to $30 billion per year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during the closing ceremony of the Year of mutual exchanges between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Korea Wednesday.

"We pay priority attention to the implementation of the Nine Bridges concept, proposed by [Korean] President Moon Jae-In. It involves promotion of practical cooperation in such fields as energy, transport, shipbuilding, agriculture, education and healthcare. I am certain that further consistent efforts in this field will make it possible to achieve the goal, outlined by our presidents, in the foreseeable future - to bring the mutual trade volume to $30 billion per year," he said.

According to Lavrov, the trade, economic and investment cooperation between the two countries has rich potential.

"I would like to specially note the launch of numerous joint projects in Russian regions of Siberia, Far East and the Arctic," he added.

On September 7, 2017, Moon Jae-In offered Russia to build "nine bridges of cooperation": to prepare and implement projects in such fields as shipbuilding, port development, use and development of the Northern Sea Route, oil and gas, railway development, electric power, agriculture and fishing industry, as well as the establishment of working groups on various economic issues.