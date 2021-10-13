Putin expects OPEC+ agreement to be in effect until end of 2022

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russia assumes that the OPEC+ agreement will remain in effect until the end of 2022, said Russian President Vladimir Putin at Russian Energy Week on Wednesday.

"We assume that the agreement will be in effect until the end of next year, 2022" President Putin said.

The current results demonstrate that the cooperation between the OPEC+ countries has every chance for further development, he emphasized. President Putin went on to say that the cooperation may "cover additional areas, including the development of new environmentally friendly technologies for the production and processing of hydrocarbons, best accounting practices exchange and the hydrocarbon footprint reduction".