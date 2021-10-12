German energy giant E.ON does not make gas supply contracts anymore — company

BERLIN, October 12. /TASS/. Germany’s energy giant E.ON does not make contracts with end consumers for gas deliveries in the light of surging gas prices, the company said on its website on Tuesday.

"We are regrettably unable at present to furnish offers concerning natural gas to you," the company said. E.ON is not currently present on popular online platforms in Germany for comparing offers, FOCUS Online news outlet said. The holding "is structuring its products in new fashion" in the light of growing costs of energy resources procurement, E.ON said in a statement for Handelsblatt newspaper.

Gas prices on Tuesday dropped to $970 per 1,000 cubic meters on the London-based ICE.