Gas injection into Russian UGS facilities to be completed by November 1

ST. PETERSBURG, October 7. /TASS/. Gas injection into Russia's underground storage facilities (UGS) goes according to plan and should be completed by November 1, Director General of Gazprom UGS Igor Safonov told reporters on Thursday.

"We plan to finish preparations for the autumn-winter period on November 1. The injection corresponds to the schedule," he said.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier that gas injection into Russian underground storage facilities would be in progress for another 1-2 weeks.