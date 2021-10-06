Nuclear-powered LASH carrier Sevmorput’s regular voyage scheduled for July 10, 2022

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The Sevmorput nuclear-powered LASH carrier will leave for the first regular cabotage voyage along the Northern Sea Route (NSR) on July 10, 22, Deputy Director of Rosatom’s Northern Sea Route Management Maxim Kulinko told TASS on Tuesday.

"The first voyage will begin on July 10 - from St. Petersburg to Vladivostok," he said. "It will be 43 days long."

"Thus, in case of three voyages, the latest will finish in mid-November," he added. "Taking into account the ice situation, the voyages would not require icebreaker services."

The Sevmorput (Russian abbreviation for the Northern Sea Route) - is an icebreaker-transport vessel (lighter aboard ship, LASH) with a KLT-40 nuclear reactor plant. The vessel is the biggest ever built non-military cargo vessel with a nuclear energy reactor. Sevmorput is the largest LASH carrier in terms of displacement, capable of navigating independently in ice up to one meter thick. It is the only operating cargo vessel with a nuclear power plant.

The Northern Sea Route is a shipping route and the main sea line in the Russian Arctic sector. It stretches along northern coasts of Russia across the seas of the Arctic Ocean (Barents, Kara, Laptev, East Siberian, Chukchi and Bering seas). The route consolidates European and Far Eastern ports of Russia and navigable river mouths in Siberia into a single transport system. The route’s length is 5,600 km from the Kara Strait to the Providence Bay.