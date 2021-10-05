R-Pharm ramps up production of Sputnik V vaccine to 2-3 mln doses per month — company

GELENDZHIK, October 5. /TASS/. The R-Pharm pharmaceutical company is ramping up its production of the Sputnik V vaccine to 2-3 mln doses per month, while the production of the Sputnik Light vaccine will reach 10 mln doses per month, Vasily Ignatiev, the company’s general director, told TASS on the sidelines of the Biotechmed forum.

"We are reaching the volume of 2-3 million doses (for Sputnik V - TASS) per month, as for Sputnik Light it is up to 10 million doses per month," he said.

The R-Pharm group of companies launched production of the Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine in late June - early July by the order of the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, the developer of the vaccine.

R-Pharm was founded in 2001. The company operates in Russia, as well as in the CIS states, the US, Germany, Japan and other countries.