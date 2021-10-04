Kremlin won’t prejudge any outcome of coming OPEC+ ministerial meeting

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The Kremlin won’t prejudge any outome of the coming regular video conference of the OPEC+ ministers, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reported on Monday.

"Traditionally we would not like to prejudge any outcome of such a meeting," he said responding to a relevant question.

When asked if the Russian President Vladimir Putin met with any of the leaders of the cartel countries ahead of the videoconference Peskov said that in general, "in this case, this work is being done by the Deputy Prime Minister [of Russia, Alexander] Novak."

"The President did not have any contacts," the Kremlin official added.

At a scheduled video conference on Monday, OPEC + ministers will discuss how their schedule of increasing oil production by 400,000 barrels per month will meet the needs of the world market in November 2021.