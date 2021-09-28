Gazprom Export to sell gas with delivery in 2023 at its trading platform this week

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Gazprom Export, the export arm of the Russian gas holding Gazprom, will sell gas to Europe with delivery in 2023 only at its electronic trading platform (ETP) during the week from September 27 to October 1, according to the trading schedule posted on the corporate website.

Earlier this month, Gazprom Export offered gas with delivery in the third quarter of 2022 or winter of 2022-2023. The greater portion of volumes sold was related to supplies in 2023, according to details of ETP trading sessions in September.

ETP is intended for sale of physical quantities of natural gas to European consumers in addition to deliveries under existing midterm and long-term contracts. Gas sales via ETP started in late September 2018. About 27 bln cubic meters of gas were sold on the platform last year.