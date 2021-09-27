Russia’s Trade Ministry to extend tax free system to five more regions

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade plans to extend its tax free experiment in the country until December 31 of next year to five more regions - Amur, Vladimir, Irkutsk, Pskov and Kamchatka regions, the Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade has developed a draft resolution of the Russian Federation Government with amendments to the procedure of providing the tax free service - the project of VAT refund to foreign nationals when carrying goods outside the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union. It is proposed to extend the term of the tax free experiment until December 31, 2022, and broaden the project geography, adding several more regions to the list of service provision locations," the Ministry informs.

Extension of the tax free regime will have a positive influence on the growing employment in the retail segment, Minister Denis Manturov is cited as saying. To stimulate the buying activity of foreign tourists, the Ministry suggests expanding the list of tax free regions, including Amur, Vladimir, Irkutsk, Pskov and Kamchatka regions.