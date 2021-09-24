Single-component Sputnik Light vaccine approved in Egypt

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The Russian single-component Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus has been approved by the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA), the Russian Direct Investment Fund said in a statement on Friday.

Sputnik Light is the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine. Immunization with Sputnik Light in Egypt will help create herd immunity in a shorter time frame in the most populated country of the Middle East, home to over 100 mln people, according to the fund.

In February 2021, the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine was also approved in Egypt. Both Sputnik Light and Sputnik V vaccines have been approved by EDA under the emergency use authorization procedure.

"Sputnik Light is safe and highly effective as demonstrated by real-world vaccination data in a number of countries. In particular, the data from the Ministry of Health of the Buenos Aires province (Argentina) shows 78.6-83.7% efficacy among the elderly. In Paraguay, Sputnik Light is 93.5% effective during the ongoing vaccination campaign according to the country’s Ministry of Health," the RDIF said.

RDIF is currently conducting studies on the combination of the first component of Sputnik V with other vaccines. Such studies are also ongoing in Argentina, Azerbaijan, UAE and other countries.