Prices for metal products in Russia down 3% on average in August, says deputy minister

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Prices for metal products in Russia decreased by 3% on average in August amid export duties and the global volatility in the sector, according to Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Victor Yevtukhov.

"The key factor that influenced the decline of the growth rates of the index (of producers’ prices - TASS) is a decrease in prices for metal products registered by Rosstat in August (for the first time this year). A decrease in prices for metal producers’ products was last stated in July 2020. Overall, in the metal industry prices dropped by 3% during the month," Yevtukhov was quoted as saying by the press service.

The prices for metal products have started declining due to the regulation measures that have been assumed, as well as the volatility of global prices in the metal industry, he added.