Economic crisis in Russia due to pandemic is not over yet, Finance Minister says

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The economic crisis in Russia caused by the coronavirus pandemic is not fully over yet, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel on Wednesday.

"Of course, we cannot say that the crisis is fully over, because the crisis phenomena and the pandemic are still on the agenda," he said, answering the relevant question.

Siluanov noted that earlier measures of support will be partially retained for the next three years. He stressed that when planning the budget for the next three years, ministry officials are trying to take into account the risks and minimize their possible consequences.

"Our task was to take into account all the priority obligations, social obligations in the budget, provide them with resources, and we did this. They will be fully funded, despite any changes both outside and inside the economy," he said.

The Finance Minister clarified that the budget plan for 2022-2024 includes spending on stimulating support measures that will allow the country to get rid of its hydrocarbon dependence.

"All those tasks that are defined by the President as national goals and instruments: national projects, strategic initiatives are fully funded in the new budget," Siluanov explained.