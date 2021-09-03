Kazakh president lauds agreement with Russia on ‘strategic’ digital transformation

MOSCOW, September 3. / TASS /. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised an agreement with Russia on the Central Asian republic’s digital transformation, calling it strategic and demonstrating mutual trust.

"The signing of a memorandum on cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia’s Sber banking services, in my opinion, is another vivid example of the successful development of bilateral cooperation on a qualitatively new basis. This project indicates the mutual trust between our countries, therefore, it is truly strategic," Kazakhstan’s head of state said on Friday during the agreement’s signing ceremony at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Earlier, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin and CEO of Sberbank Herman Gref signed a memorandum on cooperation regarding the implementation of projects for the republic’s digital transformation, the transition to a platform model of digitalization, and the Data Driven Government concept.

