Lots of requests for Sputnik V vaccine from other countries - Russian Health Minister

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Quite a few requests for the Sputnik V vaccine arrive from other countries, the production scale of the shot is growing, Russian Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday.

"Our vaccine is effective against the Delta strain, this is also indicated by the research conducted in other countries. The scale of manufacturing of the jab is growing, there are quite a few requests from other countries," the health minister said in a conversation with Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.