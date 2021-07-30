WhatsApp may face fine up to $82,000 for refusal to localize data

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/ WhatsApp can be fined 6 mln rubles ($82,000) for refusal to localize data of Russian users in Russia, Justice of the Peace Section No. 422 of Moscow’s Tagansky District told TASS on Friday.

"The court received a protocol in respect of WhatsApp prepared under Part 8, Art. 13.11 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses (failure of the operator when gathering personal data to perform responsibility of ensuring recording, systematization, accumulation, storage, clarification or retrieval of personal data of Russian citizens, stipulated by Russian laws). The maximum punishment under the given article is the fine amounting to 6 mln rubles," the Court said.

The hearing date for this case has not yet been fixed, the Court added.

A day earlier, the justice of the peace court fined Google 3 mln rubles ($41,000) for refusal to localize data of their users in Russia.