Yandex registered food delivery company in UK

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Yandex has registered a company in the United Kingdom that will deal with delivery of foods from dark stores, Yandex.Lavka, a food delivery unit of the Russian technology company, told TASS on Thursday.

"Yes, we registered a legal entity that will develop the rapid supply of foods from local stores on the British market. We are hiring a team proactively and looking for spaces for dark stores," Yandex.Lavka said.

"This is essentially Yandex.Lavka but oprerating under the international Yango Deli brand," the company added.