The volume of foreign trade in goods on Hainan in January-June increased by 46.1%

HAIKOU, July 21. /TASS/. The volume of foreign trade in goods on Hainan in the first half of 2021 amounted to 58.5 billion yuan (about $ 9 billion), which is 46.1% higher than in the same period in 2020, said Haikou Customs Administration as reported by the "Hainan Daily".

At the same time, the export of goods from the province in January-June grew by 1.9% in annual terms and amounted to 14.1 billion yuan (about $ 2.1 billion), while imports reached 44.3 billion yuan (about $ 6.8 billion) — an increase of 69.54%. According to the average growth rate of the corresponding indicators, Hainan provinces ranked fifth in the country.

A feature of the development of the province's foreign trade in the first half of the year, the newspaper writes, was an increase in trade with the countries of the Belt and Road Initiative, active participation in foreign trade activities of private enterprises and a slowdown in the decline in exports and imports of goods by companies with foreign capital.

According to customs data, the province's trade in goods with the Belt and Road member-states in the first half of the year increased by 5.2% year-on-year to 16.7 billion yuan (about $ 2.5 billion). The total number of private enterprises that have connected to foreign trade activity increased by 332 units over the indicated period, having reached 854.

The volume of imports of consumer goods, which reached 21.4 billion yuan (about $ 3.3 billion), also increased by 140.5% in January-June.