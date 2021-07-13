Natural gas price for Belarus in 2022 will be at 2021 level — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 13. /TASS/. Presidents of Russia and Belarus Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko agreed that the gas price for Belarus in 2022 will remain at the level in this year, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"It was decided that the gas price for Belarus in 2022 will not be adjusted upward, and will remain at the level of 2021," Peskov said.

The contract for gas supply to Belarus and its transportation through the territory of the republic is effective between Gazprom and Gazprom Transgaz Belarus until the end of this year. Belarus negotiated the natural gas price of $128.5 per 1,000 cubic meters with Russia in 2021, Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko said last year.