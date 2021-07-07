Kamaz plans to launch production of Compass LCV model by late 2023

YEKATERINBURG, July 8. /TASS/. Kamaz, Russia’s biggest truck manufacturer, plans to launch mass production of its Compass LCV (light commercial vehicle) model by the end of 2023 at a facility in Naberezhnye Chelny, Kamaz Director General Sergei Kogogin told journalists on Thursday.

When asked about the Compass project, said, "It will be launches in 2022-2023. So far, [it will be manufactured] in Naberezhnye Chelny."

According to Kogogin, the company is currently certifying the Compass model. The first pilot batch will roll out already this year, he added.

Kamaz said earlier it planned to develop a new light commercial vehicle model, Compass, by 2022. It will be a medium-duty truck (GVW 5-15 tonnes).

Kamaz ranks among the world’s 15 top truck manufacturers. Along with trucks, its products include trailer, buses, engines, power units and various tools. Its biggest shareholders are the state corporation Rostec (49.9%), Avtoinvest (23.54%), and Daimler Truck (German Daimler’s subsidiary, 15%).