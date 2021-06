MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The Cyprus-based Uroc Ltd acquired 7.4% of shares in Enel Russia, a subsidiary of Italian Eni, according to the statement posted on the corporate information disclosure portal.

The deal was completed on March 29, 2021. The transaction amount was not disclosed.

Three gas-fired power plants are production branches of Enel Russia. The company is also implementing three projects in the wind power generation sphere.