Russia to increase share on global helium market — Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, June 9. /TASS/. Russia should increase its share of the global helium supply market, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at the inauguration ceremony of the Amur Gas Processing Plant.

"Following achievement of the full capacity in 2025, the plant will annually process 42 bln cubic meters of natural gas, produce about 60 mln cubic meters of helium. Such volume will make it possible for Russia to meet the domestic demand for this gas and capture one of leading positions on its supplies in the global market," the head of state said.

The US currently holds 56% of the global market in this sphere, Qatar — 28%, and Russia’s share is just 3%, Putin noted.

"We will significantly boost these capabilities," the President added.