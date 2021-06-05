President’s proposals on support for SME will not be huge burden for budget — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Support measures for small and medium enterprises (SME) highlighted by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will not become a huge burden for the budget, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS in an interview on SPIEF sidelines.

"The measures, especially support measures, with the whole package presented in support of SME, small and medium business, are not a major burden for the budget and are not categorized as costly measures," Peskov said.

"These are the measures that will be capable to give an impetus for development of small and medium business and to facilitate work of SME in highly challenging post-COVID environment," he added.