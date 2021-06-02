Russian GDP to continue growing in Q2 — Central Bank

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The Russian economy will continue growing in the second quarter of this year and will reach the ‘pre-COVID level’ in mid-year, the Bank of Russia says on Wednesday.

"The seasonally adjusted economic growth will gradually slow down in quarterly terms to the potential level in coming quarters. GDP may reach the pre-crisis level as early as in mid-2021, considering such dynamics," the regulator said.

The movement of various flash indicators highlights the economy continues growing in the second quarter on the back of expansion of all main components of external and internal demand, the Central Bank said.