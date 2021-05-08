Foreign leaders may attend Yalta economic forum in Crimea, envoy says

SIMREROPOL, May 8. /TASS/. The Yalta International Economic Forum (YIEF), scheduled to take place in Crimea on November 4-6, will bring together businessmen from dozens of countries and even some countries’ leaders, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Crimea to the Russian President Georgy Muradov told TASS on Saturday.

"We expect that apart from businessmen representing dozens of countries, the leaders of a number of friendly countries will also attend the forum. We are currently in talks with those countries. In addition, the heads of numerous Crimea friends clubs from many countries also plan to visit Yatla," Muradov said.

"The Crimean authorities are about to begin preparations for this international event. It seems that interest in Crimea only grew in other countries during the pandemic, particularly as far as Crimea’s tourism and transport potential is concerned," the envoy pointed out. "There are plans to pay special attention to these aspects at the forum, which will be co-organized by the governments of Crimea, Bashkortostan and Sevastopol," he added.

The Yalta International Economic Forum is an annual business event, which has been held in Crimea since 2015. The forum was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2019, more than 4,500 people took part in the event, including 807 foreign delegates. As many as 102 deals worth 215 bln rubles ($2.9 bln) were signed.