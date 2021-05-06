Power unit of Belarusian NPP energized again

MINSK, May 6. /TASS/. The first power unit of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) was connected to the network after a scheduled shutdown, the press service of the Belarusian Energy Ministry said on Thursday.

"On May 6 at 14:48 pm, the first power unit of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant was connected to the network after scheduled maintenance work stipulated by the pilot operation phase," the Ministry said.

Specialists initiated comprehensive trials of the power unit equipment with the rated power level of the reactor plant that will continue for 15 days, the Ministry said. "Comprehensive trials will end the pilot operation phase of the unit," it noted.

It was reported that the first power unit of the Belarusian NPP was shut down in line with the schedule for tests and scheduled maintenance as part of the pilot operation phase.