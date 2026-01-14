Tengizchevroil says attack on tankers near CPC did not disrupt its operations

ASTANA, January 14. /TASS/. Tengizchevroil, a joint venture with US, Kazakh, and Russian shareholders that produces oil in Kazakhstan, reported that the recent drone attack on tankers near the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal in the Black Sea did not disrupt the company’s operations.

"Tengizchevroil (TCO) is aware of reports regarding incidents involving vessels en route to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's loading facilities. Safety is TCO's top priority, and we are maintaining contact with the relevant parties and closely monitoring the situation. The incident does not impact TCO's operations," Tengizchevroil's press service told TASS. The company noted that "further inquiries should be directed to CPC."

On Tuesday, the Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan reported that drones had attacked two tankers near the CPC. In particular, the Matilda tanker was Maltese-flagged and chartered to transport oil by a subsidiary of the national company KazMunayGas. The Energy Ministry did not specify the charterer of the second tanker, the Delta Harmony, which was Liberian-flagged. However, Reuters reported that it was intended to load TCO oil.

The Energy Ministry also noted that the Matilda tanker did not sustain serious hull damage.

The attack caused an explosion on board one tanker, though no fire followed, and the crew suffered no casualties or injuries. Damage to the Delta Harmony was not specified, but reports indicate a fire broke out and was quickly extinguished. No oil was being loaded onto either tanker at the time of the attack.

Tengizchevroil produces oil and gas in Kazakhstan's Atyrau region and is developing the giant Tengiz oil field near the Caspian Sea. Its shareholders include Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas (20%), US-based Chevron (50%) and ExxonMobil (25%), and Russia's Lukoil (5%).