Bitcoin price hits fresh all-time high surpassing $64,000

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The price of Bitcoin gained 0.65% to $64,000 during the trading session hitting a fresh all-time high again, according to the data provided by the Finam portal as of 7:41 am Moscow time.

As of 8:00 am Moscow time, the price of Bitcoin extended gains to 1.19% trading at $64,344.

On Tuesday the price of the cryptocurrency hit the previous all-time high exceeding $63,000. It was rising amid the upcoming IPO of the US’ largest cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase. The initial offering of the exchange at Nasdaq is scheduled for April 14.

