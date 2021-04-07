AliExpress Russia turnover reaches $2.69 bln in 2020

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Turnover of AliExpress Russia, a joint venture of Alibaba Group, Megafon, Mail.ru Group and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), at the end of the financial year (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021) amounted to 229.3 bln rubles ($2.69 bln), and at the end of the calendar year - 209 bln rubles ($2.68 bln), the company announced on Wednesday.

The online platform was created in October 2019. The turnover of goods from Russia for the financial year amounted to 54.9 bln rubles ($705.1 mln).