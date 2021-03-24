Profitable investments from RDIF are welcome - Peskov

MOSCOW, March 24. / TASS /. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is independent in terms of investment, and profitable investments are welcome, Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday, while commenting on the acquisition by RDIF of a minority stake in Mubadala Investment Company (UAE) investments in Telegram bonds.

"This is not our issue, this is an issue of the fund," Peskov said, referring to the Kremlin's attitude to the purchase of RDIF. "This is not a private fund, but they have a certain maneuver, independent in terms of investment. They have joint investment platforms for co-investment with foreign partners in different countries, so many processes there occur automatically," the Kremlin spokesman explained.

According to him, "any successful investment that brings money can be welcomed as part of the current laws."

On March 23, RDIF acquired a minority stake in Mubadala's investment in Telegram bonds as part of a joint investment platform. Earlier, the founder of the Telegram messenger, Pavel Durov, said in his Telegram channel that the company had raised more than $1 bln from bond's placement. According to Bloomberg, Telegram raised $150 mln through the sale of convertible bonds from two UAE fund, Mubadala Investment Company and Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners, which invested $75 million each.