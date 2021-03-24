Greece is Russia’s significant partner in Europe, says Mishustin

ATHENS, March 24. /TASS/. The common ground of core values provides Russia and Greece with good opportunities to cooperate in a variety of fields, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Wednesday.
"We are united with deep historical and religious bonds that have stretched back for centuries. Greece is our significant partner in Europe now. The common ground of key values and the traditions of friendship and mutual understanding provide very good opportunities for cooperation in a wide range of fields," he said at the ceremony awarding the Gold Medal of Athens to honor the Russians’ contribution to the Greek War of Independence.